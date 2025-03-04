George Wuerthner

America's public lands are one of the Nation's most outstanding achievements. Public lands are part of every citizen's heritage and an essential part of the national patrimony. It is especially vital to the people living in the western states, where we enjoy an abundance of public land.

The public domain is critical to our perception of who we are as a nation. Public lands are as vital to our sense of community and democratic institutions as much as public schools, public libraries, and the right of every person to vote. They are a birthright of all Americans.

Yet public lands are under attack from multiple sources. The House Budget Committee Republicans now consider liquidating federal lands" as an option for budget reconciliation. Utah is still pushing a campaign for the "disposal" of 18.5 million acres of land administered by the Bureau of Land Management. Finally, the Trump Administration plans to sell off our public heritage to fund a sovereign wealth fund.

Paying the debt is essential, and a wealth fund is worthy of consideration, but we should pay for these things with surplus funds, not by liquidating public assets. Putting public lands on the chopping block is analogous to selling the Lincoln Memorial, the Arlington National Cemetery, or other sacred public assets. It is like cutting off one's arms to lose weight. It is ultimately counterproductive.

Public lands are foundational to democracy. Every citizen, regardless of class, religion, race, or wealth, is part owner of these lands. Whether living in a rural community or urban center, public lands level the playing field.

Public lands are where all Americans can recreate or enjoy immersion in a natural world. It is where we picnic or camp with our families, hunt, fish, or wander a forest trail.

These lands are also an essential source of resources like clean water, clean areas, carbon storage, and even economic extraction for timber, oil, minerals, and other resources.

Public lands are also foundational to preserving wildlife and plant species that depend on large parcels of land in a national condition.

Public lands are an inheritance that we must bequeath to future generations.

One countermeasure that deserves support is the Public Lands in Public Hands Act introduced by Reps. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM) and Ryan Zinke (R-MT). The legislation would forbid the sale of most public lands. The Act requires Congressional approval for disposals of publicly accessible federal land tracts over 300 acres and for public land tracts over 5 acres if accessible via a public waterway.

This legislation deserves the full support of all citizens, and I am thankful that Reps Vasquez and Zinke appreciate the value of these lands to all Americans.

George Wuerthner is a public lands advocate who has published numerous books about public lands, including Protecting the Wild: Parks and Wilderness: The Foundation for Conservation.