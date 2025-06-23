Viewpoint: Montana lawmakers must reject public land sell-off

Eric Melson

As someone who lives and works on Montana’s public lands—teaching youth bike clinics in Missoula and guiding across the Lolo National Forest—I know firsthand the value public land brings to our communities. They’re our classrooms, our playgrounds, and the foundation of our outdoor-based economy.

That’s why the recent Senate proposal to force the sale of millions of acres of federal land across the West alarms me deeply. The Senate’s reconciliation mega‑bill would mandate that the Forest Service and BLM dispose of between 0.5% and 0.75% of their holdings. A map from Outdoor Alliance makes it plain: nearly 300 million acres of landscapes—100,000 miles of trails, 45,000 climbing routes, and over 3,400 river miles—could be on the chopping block.

Critically, Montana was deliberately excluded from this sweeping sell-off—a calculated political move to shield Senator Daines, not to protect Montana's public lands. It asks us to trust that next time, it won’t be our land on the chopping block. That’s a gamble none of us should be willing to take.

Montana’s public lands are more than economic assets—they’re a legacy. Our mountains, forests, and rivers define our American identity. They fuel a $2.6 billion outdoor recreation sector that employs nearly 29,000 Montanans, supports entrepreneurs like guide services and gear shops, and strengthens rural towns statewide.

Senators Daines and Sheehy—and Montanans like you—must act now. Selling off public lands is a redline for Montanans. Our public lands aren’t financial chips to be traded when budgets get tight. They’re part of who we are—and once sold, they’re gone forever.

If this proposal passes, no one can guarantee it’ll stay off the table next time. Pattee Canyon, Blue Mountain, the Rattlesnake, other parts of the Lolo Nat. Forest—all could be at risk. Public lands are part of our history, our heritage, and our future, not a blank check.

To preserve what makes Montana unique, our delegation must do more than remain silent or politically expedient. They must stand up, oppose the sell‑off explicitly, and work toward durable protections for America’s public lands.

Missoulians and Montanans—we know what these lands mean. Let’s ensure our lawmakers know it too.

Eric Melson serves on Missoula City Council representing Ward 1 and runs a bicycle coaching and guiding service on the Lolo NF called Ride Montana.