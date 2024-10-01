Viewpoint: Public lands hinge on Montana Supreme Court election

Bruce Knutson

Montana is called the Treasure State for a reason: We Montanans value our freedom, privacy and access to public lands, abundant wildlife and clean air and water.

Those so-called “treasures” are part of what’s at stake in this election year, as Montanans get a chance to pick two new state Supreme Court justices in nonpartisan races.

But, when you peel back the covers, we see that two of the four candidates for the high court wouldn’t treasure our public lands, water, wildlife and natural resources like we Montanans do.

Candidate Cory Swanson, for instance, worked as an anti-public lands lobbyist and has opposed our stream-access laws, which provide all Montanans access to our clean waters, even when they’re blocked off by fences.

Swanson is a partisan candidate: In fact, he “has a history in Republican politics and working under GOP state officials,” according to Montana Free Press’ 2024 Election Guide.

Swanson, who’s running for chief justice, likely would promote property owners’ rights, even if it means blocking some access to our public lands. His campaign is also supported by the same wealthy landowners who sued the state over our stream access laws. And Swanson has used his position as an attorney to go after political opponents and support wealthy landowners in infringing on the water rights of neighboring landowners.

That’s bad for Montanans like you and me, who rely on our public lands to access clean places to hunt, fish and camp.

Montanans don’t want those values in a Montana Supreme Court chief justice, who directs the independent court. We want justices who follow the rule of law, keep politics out of the courtroom, uphold our state Constitution, and ensure fair and impartial justice for all Montanans.

That’s why we need a state Supreme Court Chief Justice candidate like Jerry Lynch of Butte. He’ll stand up for an independent judiciary and work for the people of Montana, not the powerful special-interests groups backing Swanson.

The same goes for State Supreme Court Associate Justice candidate Katherine Bidegary, who grew up on a farm and ranch in rural eastern Montana. Bidegary values our public lands, unlike her opponent Dan Wilson, who has partisan ties to the Montana Republican Party and oil and gas interests.

Bidegary will work independently to protect access to our public lands and wildlife, especially in the face of wealthy out-of-staters continuing to buy up Montana land. Bidegary will uphold the Montana Constitution so that we can continue to hunt, fish, camp and hike on our public lands and enjoy our clean waters for generations to come.

Remember this when you vote. Lynch and Bidegary will:

Follow the rule of law

Keep politics out of the courtroom

Uphold the Montana Constitution

Be fair and impartial

We need Montana Supreme Court justices who support hunting and fishing rights and will protect access to our public lands, streams, rivers and wildlife.

That’s the Montana Way – and what We Treasure in the Treasure State.

Bruce Knutson lives in Helena and is a retired Game Warden, avid hunter, angler and public lands and waters user.