Viewpoint: Public lands unify Montanans across the board

Rick Graetz

For over a decade, the University of Montana’s Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone Initiative has sought to better understand Montana voters through our biennial survey. We conduct this bipartisan poll as a public service, offering media, academics, and elected leaders a clear, data-driven picture of where Montanans stand on the management of our most precious resource: our public lands.

As someone who has studied public opinion on land use for years, I have seen many trends come and go. However, the results of our 6th survey are nothing short of a clarion call. What stands out this year is not just the majority support for conservation; it is the sheer intensity of that support.

In an era defined by political polarization, public lands have emerged as a rare, durable bipartisan consensus. An overwhelming 84% of Montana voters back a ban on the sale or transfer of federal public lands, with 65% expressing "strong" support. This is not simply a preference not to sell national public lands, but an overwhelming support for enacting a ban. In the world of survey research, that level of intensity is rare; it signals a deeply embedded value rather than a fleeting preference. This is not a partisan outlier - it is a shared Montana identity.

Perhaps the most alarming shift in our data is the 30-point jump in concern regarding land access. Today, 71% of Montanans view the loss of access as a serious problem, up from 41% just two years ago. This anxiety is coupled with growing concerns over the "systemic" health of our ecosystems. Voters are connecting the dots between low snowpack, drought, and the impact of funding and staffing cuts on land management. Specifically, nearly three in five voters are deeply concerned that reduced federal resources will hamper wildfire management and public benefit.

The data also reveals a sophisticated understanding of the policy debates before us. We found that 76% of respondents support "corner crossing" to ensure public access, and a record-high 87% support the authority to designate National Monuments to protect our heritage. Conversely, there is a clear rejection of rare earth mineral mining on public lands and a deep skepticism toward data center developments that might threaten our water and power grid.

For our policymakers and those seeking to become policymakers, the takeaway is undeniable: conservation is a foundational issue. Nine in ten Montanans - including 82% of Republicans and 99% of Democrats - consider a candidate’s stance on conservation when deciding their vote. There is no appetite in this state for the sell-off or degradation of our outdoor laboratory. Protecting these lands isn't just about the environment; it’s about safeguarding our quality of life and our fundamental freedom to roam.

Rick Graetz, Director of the University of Montana’s Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone Initiative. The 2026 UM Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone Initiative Poll summary, results, and media materials can be found with this link.