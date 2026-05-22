Viewpoint: Support for Reggis Spaulding in HD 92

Gary and Judy Matson

We strongly support Reggie Spaulding for Montana State House District 92. Reggie is out in our communities listening and learning about what matters to residents.

Her background in science, her public service, and her collaborative approach will help her build relationships and enact policies in Helena to benefit our district and Montana. Reggie is not a “politician” but an involved and concerned resident who shares our values.

She brings a fresh, practical perspective on issues and problem solving that will serve Montanans well. Please vote for Reggie Spaulding in the primary election.

Gary and Judy Matson live in Milltown