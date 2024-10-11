Viewpoint: Vote Repke from strong consumer protection

Ann Brodsky

John Repke is running for State Auditor, also known as the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance. Here’s why I’m throwing my support behind Repke.

Consumer Protection. The primary role of State Auditor is consumer protection, a role that can’t be overstated. Insurance is necessary for financial security, yet insurance rates are rising, policies are increasingly unavailable, and financial fraud schemes are ever more deceptive and pervasive. Repke has a four-decade professional background in corporate finance. He’s negotiated insurance plans and testified before the Securities and Exchange Commission when he witnessed financial fraud. Now he wants to use this background to protect the Montana consumer.

Efficient Regulation. With his business background, Repke understands that no one – industry or consumer -- wants to navigate unnecessary hoops. Repke will promote smart insurance and securities regulation, to the benefit of all. He also knows that some businesses follow the rules, while others don’t. As Auditor, he will not tolerate those who don’t. That’s a model both the consumer and law-abiding industry support.

State Land Board. The State Auditor sits on Montana’s Land Board, which manages State trust lands for Montana’s public schools. Repke has three grandkids, either currently in or headed for Montana public schools. Repke will use his financial background to manage our trust lands to bring in top dollar for our schools – while also supporting public access to our public lands. It’s no surprise, then, he was endorsed in this race by the Montana Sportsmen Alliance and Montana Conservation Voters.

Repke’s Opponent. Simply stated, Repke’s opponent, Jim Brown, cannot be trusted to protect Montana consumers. When he ran for Public Service Commission in 2020, Brown pledged “to put the interests of Montana energy consumers ahead of out-of-state corporations.” What did he do when elected? He raised Montanans’ electric rates by an historic 25%! Now Brown promises to protect the consumer as State Auditor. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, …. You know how that goes.

Do I have other concerns with Brown? Heck yeah. He’s a corporate lobbyist and career politician. He cut his political teeth representing “dark money” groups seeking to overturn Montana’s campaign finance laws. Fifteen months after being sworn in at the PSC, he filed to run for Montana Supreme Court, a race he lost. He promotes himself in this race for State Auditor with a slogan on his campaign Facebook page, “Secure the Border”! And while being paid a six-figure salary with Montana tax dollars for what should be a full-time job at the PSC, he moonlights in multiple outside gigs.

In closing. Considering their backgrounds, the choice could not be clearer. John Repke is the only candidate with the goal of putting put his financial skills and knowledge to work for Montanans. He’s the choice you can trust. I hope you will join me in supporting John Repke in this race for State Auditor.