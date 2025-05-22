Viewpoint: Republicans throwing millions off health insurance

Justin Ailport

Republicans want to throw millions off their health insurance By Justin Ailport, Interim Executive Director, Montana Democratic Party

Let's talk about how Republicans in Congress want to throw MILLIONS of Americans off their health insurance so the ultra-wealthy and corporations can get tax breaks.

If this statement sounds hyperbolic, I hate to break it to you - it's the cold, hard truth.

With Trump's blessing, House Republicans are going hog wild pushing a budget with spending cuts and tax breaks galore. Some of you might be thinking, "Gee, I wouldn't mind a tax break." Well, guess what? Unless you're a millionaire or billionaire, these tax breaks are not for you.

This week, Medicaid and SNAP are under attack, two vital programs that millions of Americans rely on for quality, affordable health care and to put food on the table. Republicans in Congress are considering catastrophic cuts to these programs, which will have dire consequences across the country.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that the proposed Medicaid cuts in the House Republicans' budget bill could result in approximately 8.6 million Americans losing their health insurance coverage by 2034.

Here in Montana, it means that rural hospitals will close, people will lose their jobs, premiums will skyrocket, and folks in small towns will have to drive for hours to receive the care they need. Reduced funding could jeopardize children's health services across the state and threaten seniors' access to long-term nursing home care or home-based care. Tribal health leaders have already warned that drastic cuts to Medicaid would decimate health programs in Indian Country.

As for SNAP, the proposed $300 billion cut has leaders across the country warning that families will go hungry.

Republicans' budget proposal goes beyond out-of-touch. It's just plain cruel.

I don't have high hopes that Montana's Congressional delegation will stand up for folks who rely on Medicaid or SNAP across the state. Congressman Zinke and Congressman Downing will you show some humanity and look out for Montanans and their families? Or will you bow to your king and kiss the ring?

Remember, you're working for Montanans, not Donald Trump.

Justin Ailport is the executive director of the Montana Democratic Party.