Viewpoint: Retired judge endorses Amy Eddy for state SupCo

Ed McLean

I began prosecuting cases in 1973 and became a District Court Judge in 1989 for the Montana Fourth Judicial District Court. While I officially retired in 2016, I remain active helping on cases and just finished trying my final jury trial in Butte. What a ride for an Anaconda kid!

I have seen some things over the past 38 years in the judiciary, and what I see right now is a chance to elect one of the most well-regarded District Court Judges in the State of Montana to the Montana Supreme Court.

Judge Amy Eddy is smart, ethical, a hard worker, and fair. She is not afraid to step in and make difficult decisions. She cares about the law, the people of Montana, and the future of a fair and independent judiciary. She supports law enforcement, follows the Constitution, and protects all of our rights. She is one our brightest legal minds, one of our top trial court judges, and would serve the people well.

I am behind her 100% and cannot give her a higher recommendation. I hope you’ll join me in doing everything we can to get her elected to the Montana Supreme Court.

Judge Ed McLean (Ret.)