Viewpoint: Rush to roll back roadless rule ignores Montanans

Josh Liljedahl

Montana’s roadless areas provide essential habitat for big game, protect cold, clean water for native fish, and afford Montanans with wild, uncrowded backcountry experiences that are the envy of the world.

But the U.S. Forest Service is aiming to rescind the Roadless Area Conservation Rule, opening these cherished spots, including Upper Rock Creek, the Bitterroots and the Great Burn to additional road building and industrial development. Worse yet, Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz has failed to hold a single public meeting on this plan.

Montanans won’t be silenced, however. The Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers and others have scheduled community meetings in seven cities, including Missoula, so citizens can speak up on the matter.

Punching new roads into Montana’s National Forest lands would push even more elk off public lands, degrade wild trout spawning streams and increase the risk of fire. More roads means bringing more crowds and pressure to places we hunt and fish.

Please join us and make your voice heard: Missoula Public Library Cooper Room from 6 - 7:30 p.m. on Monday March 9. More info: roadlessrulemt.org (http://roadlessrulemt.org)