Viewpoint: Salt of the Earth???

Kimberly Kulla-Farmer

So now Tim Sheehy has a rich Senator from LOUSIANA, someone named John Kennedy, writing letters to our papers telling us what we need in Montana? (Oct 5, 2024)

Unbelievable… And Kennedy is so out of touch with Montana to say “Montana is real America, full of salt of the earth non nonsense people who love their freedom and their country.” Salt of the earth?

Jon Testor is as salt of the earth Montana as you can get, a humble third generation farmer, the only working farmer in the US Senate, who drives a tractor, fixes equipment and runs his Montana farm on the weekends.

Sheehy is the opposite of “salt of the earth”, an arrogant millionaire transplant with four Montana multimillion dollar properties and charging $12,500 for private elk hunts, cutting off public access and who would privatize our public lands, just to name a few.

And we sure don’t need one of his out of state buddies telling us how to run Montana. Sheehy is the LAST thing Montana needs.