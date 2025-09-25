Viewpoint: Savage is a leader for Missoula’s Ward 3

Jim Wheelis

Having tracked our City Council, I am definitely voting for Jennifer Savage for Ward 3. Jennifer leads by her accomplishments... she effectively works with her co-councilors to pass legislation that improves Missoula.

I will not support Carlino, period. Having sat as a District Court Judge for close to two decades, many times I saw "The best defense is a good offense" tactic. We are seeing that now in this campaign.

Mr. Carlino had 3+ years to work with his co-councilors to find the way forward and collaborate on projects. Instead he has brought many items that have been tabled (killed, basically) because he simply does not do the work. But he does get headlines. However, headlines don't make people's lives better.

Let's pay attention to the items Ms. Savage has championed... affordable housing by working on the Ravara Working Group, limiting cannabis business licenses until the industry has lesser impact on Missoula youth, and better regulation of Short-Term Rentals.

All substantive items that needed the support of other councilors to pass. Vote Jennifer Savage for Ward 3!