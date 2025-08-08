Viewpoint: A vote for Savage is a vote for leadership

Emily Brock Gibson

Four years ago when a youthful and charismatic democratic-socialist named Daniel Carlino won a seat on City Council through an impressive ground game I was hopeful he would deliver needed change to City government.

I expected growing pains with the new perspective, but was rooting for his progressive success. Instead, he delivered the same chaos and shenanigans that I have witnessed over the past 20 years from fringe council members with a power complex and no experience.

I’ll never forget watching with puffy and shell-shocked eyes when, after our beloved mayor died, he refused to cast a tie-breaking vote for a temporary mayor. He smirked eerily for hours as the chamber devolved desperately into excruciating confusion.

This manic grandstanding is just veiled duty shirking and is typical of Daniel. City officials and engaged civilians often sit into the early hours of the morning addressing his nonsensical motions and showboating.

With all the repulsive behavior coming out of the Federal government, it’s more important than ever for steady leadership at the local level. Jennifer Savage has also been on City Council for four years and uses a gentle and effective approach to implement a progressive agenda. Her steady presence, tender listening, and thoughtful decision making have shown this time and again.

I encourage those living in the University Neighborhood, Slant Streets, and Rose Park to look her up before you cast your vote this fall. It’s clear who she serves and she is impactful.