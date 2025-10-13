Julia Baggerly

I have known Jennifer Savage for over 15 years and have been her constituent for the last four years. I wholeheartedly support her candidacy for ward 3 as she embodies the open-hearted compassion and keen intelligence required to work on solutions to the immense challenges facing Missoula today.

We need to manage rapid growth while ensuring the needs of our most vulnerable citizens are still met. We need to support local businesses while creating housing that is affordable enough for their employees to live here. We want to keep all that makes Missoula such a special place to live while still being welcoming to visitors and new residents.

These are complex problems and I have witnessed how Savage attacks complex problems. She listens, she learns and then she works to craft policies that keep all of these varied needs in balance. She has a strong sense of civic duty and the desire to make Missoula safe and livable for all of its citizens.