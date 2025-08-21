Viewpoint: Savage the right choice for Ward 3

Gwen Jones

Councilor Jennifer Savage is the best choice for this City Council election. She has served for 3 1/2 years in Ward 1, and relocating to Ward 3 is a boon to the Rose Park, Riverfront and University Neighborhoods.

Jennifer brings intelligence, incisiveness and good judgment to the work of running the city. She leans in when necessary and knows when to draw back. Council should not micromanage our City - rather Council should lead with policy. But strong leadership on relevant issues is what moves our City forward.

Jennifer has worked on: Affordable Housing issues (serving on the Ravara Scott Street Affordable Housing project working group); Unhoused issues (advocating for a comprehensive policy the City is now starting to implement); LGBTQ+ issues (sponsoring the Pride Flag Resolution); and co-sponsoring the legislative “pause” on recreational cannabis business licenses. All of this demonstrates her impact and influence based on collaboration and good working relationships within the city.

Ms. Savage understands that being compassionate and having common sense can go hand in hand when working on difficult issues. Her good judgment is valuable on Council and leads Missoula forward. I’m endorsing Jennifer Savage!