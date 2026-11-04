Viewpoint: Save the Northern Goshawk

Dorothy Bradley

Can you identify a Goshawk? I could not. So I double-checked my Montana Field Guide, and tried to memorize a few distinctive marks on this stunning hawk, my favorite being the “conspicuous pale eyebrows”. This species is also described as a “Montana Species of Concern” due to declines in population, habitat loss, and threats from timber harvest and fire.

My obsession with Goshawks came after reading about yet another Forest Service decision authorizing yet another old growth logging project, Hyalite-South Cottonwood, the most beloved place of so many of us.

I was also remembering the decimation of the Common Murres in Alaska a few years ago, when four million birds - half Alaska’s population of them – were gone overnight. 4 million. Four times Montana’s human population. No celebration of life. Just gone.

Now it is our turn. Goshawks need us. They need dense, mature, old growth forests, and the Forest Service project will destroy their nesting and prey habitat. Are we going to turn away from more habitat loss due to the unnecessary bulldozing of 11 miles of new logging roads and the burning of 5600 acres? Thus comes the term, “death by a thousand cuts”. The Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to disclose the population of Goshawk nests.

And of course, a lot more famous animals who live, move, eat, hide, and raise young in this piece of countryside are also “of concern”, endangered, and suffering from habitat loss.

Just as onerous is that one-third of the logging project includes the threatened whitebark pine. Whitebark pine seeds, immensely rich in fat and protein, are on everyone’s radar these days as the massive die-off of the trees has removed a key food source of grizzlies and caused a lot of mayhem.

I have loved whitebark pine since my father anointed me the camp cook high in the Tetons one summer where he was mapp

ing geology formations. What a discovery! The twigs were a one-match no-paper morning campfire in the frosty cold when he and my mother were still in their cozy two-person sleeping bag cheering me on. Today that seems almost sacrilegious.

Whitebark pine can live more than a thousand years. It takes one’s breath away when you see an expensive package of seeds at Costco that may come from a tree that started growing at the same time Norse explorer Leif Ericson led an expedition that reached the northeastern coast of North America in modern-day Newfoundland.

The logging includes the viewshed south of Bozeman, extending from Hyalite Canyon Road west over the divide and into the South Cottonwood Backcountry Area. Wildlife moves north and south in the Gallatin Range. It would be catastrophic if the Forest Service severed this corridor. In spite of a petition of 1000 locals requesting no project, the Forest Service has been severely limiting public comment for projects like this. The only option for protecting these forests that go back to Norsky times was for environmentalists to challenge the agency’s decision in court.

This project is also justified by keeping homes from burning, even though it includes logging well beyond the wildland-urban interface. Considering the daily drought news, I can’t imagine this interface might be the location for a good home investment. The best recommendation for residents is to harden their homes with non-flammable roofs, and trim nearby trees.

If we are to increase awareness and raise more hell, we have no choice except to be diligent, and trust those who are diligent full time. We can’t save the Common Murres, but we can help save the beautiful and fragile Goshawks.

Dorothy Bradley served eight terms in the Montana House of Representatives.