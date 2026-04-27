Viewpoint: Sheep Creek mine proposal a terrible idea

Van Keele

The proposed Sheep Creek mine at the headwaters of the Bitterroot River is a terrible idea for many reasons. All of us—of every political stripe and environmental persuasion—know it. It’s a rare issue that’s galvanized our valley.

The 650 people who attended last December’s public meeting were unanimously opposed…except the two mine company guys who sheepishly spoke in favor. But are the politicians who represent us also speaking out against the mine?

One is.

Commissioner Burrows sits on the Ravalli County Collaborative (RCC) which addresses public land management. The RCC wrote a blistering letter unanimously opposing the mine, Burrows being a signatory.

So now that the public at large and a prominent local politician have spoken it’s time for ALL local, state, and federal political representatives of Montana to go on the record and speak in unison: Stop the mine! Folks, don’t let them get off waffling or wavering or shirking the will of the people.

Our Bitterroot River is the life blood of our valley. A couple dozen mining jobs will never trump the priceless value of our river and the thousands who rely on it. It’s not worth the risk. Rare earth metals for electric car batteries and military uses can be more easily obtained—at much less cost—in places like the Berkeley pit.

It’s time we demand every current or would-be politician to go on the record against the mine. No ifs ands or buts.

Van P. Keele lives in Hamilton