Viewpoint: Vote to save the Smith River from mining

Jennifer Ferenstein

When national politics and events feel overwhelming it can help to focus on hopeful things closer to home, like when I see my son and his friends register to vote and are excited to cast their ballots.

Know any young people eligible to vote? Encourage them to register! Small steps can make a difference like having the foresight to protect our natural heritage.

Places like the Rocky Mountain Front are protected now because people cared, and the Forest Service listened. It worked on the Front and it can work for the Smith River too.

Having floated and fished the Smith River several times with my family, I know that it is a special place deserving of our careful stewardship. Please urge the Forest Service to withdraw the public lands in the Smith River watershed from mining.

You can learn more at www.smithrivercoalition.com and add your name to the petition, which you can find on the website.