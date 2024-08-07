Viewpoint: Hunting and wildlife at risk around Smith River

Tanya Gates

Nestled in the heart of Montana, Hunt District 416 encompasses a diverse landscape of rolling hills and rugged mountain ranges. This area serves as a critical wildlife corridor, supporting thriving populations of elk and deer. The Smith River winds through this land, offering unparalleled fishing, floating, and hunting opportunities.

However, the proposed Black Butte copper mine by Sandfire Resources, an Australian-based company, adjacent to Sheep Creek, a critical tributary of the Smith, threatens this delicate balance. Additionally, Sandfire has quietly accumulated nearly 700 mineral leases on surrounding public lands.

Mining activities near the Smith and HD 416 could contaminate water sources, disrupt wildlife habitats, and devastate the local outdoor recreation economy, valued at $10 million annually.

Mining could severely harm wildlife through habitat loss, fragmentation, and degradation. Pollutants and toxic runoff could contaminate waterways. Noise and human activity from mining could disrupt wildlife behavior during critical periods like migration and breeding, leading to declining populations, reduced biodiversity, and the loss of hunting opportunities vital to the cultural and economic fabric of the region.

Despite concerns, the Montana Supreme Court recently upheld the mine’s permits. Environmental groups continue to argue that the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) has not adequately protected water resources under the Montana Water Use Act, while a coalition of conservationists and organizations are working to protect public lands from mining in the area.

Recently, the Smith River Public Lands Coalition delivered 10,000 petition signatures to the U.S. Forest Service, urging them to initiate a mineral withdrawal on public lands around the Smith River. This action would temporarily remove these public lands from new mining claims.

As hunters, it is our duty to stand up for the lands that sustain us. I urge all who value the Smith River and its surrounding hunting grounds to join me in calling on the Forest Service to protect our public lands. Our collective voice is crucial in preserving the natural resources and hunting opportunities that make Montana unique.

Tanya Gates is a board member with the Montana Wildlife Federation.