Viewpoint: Dem socialist candidates for council spreading lies

The Missoula City Council primary election is September 9. Unfortunately some candidates from the local Democratic Socialist Party are spreading lies and negativity in their messaging.

In Ward 3, candidate Daniel Carlino has pushed out texts to Missoulians in the last few days stating: “Now corporate PACs and right-wing interests are targeting me and my seat. Trump backed billionaires are pouring money into halting our movement,” and “It's not just corporate PACs and right-wing extremists, the Israel lobby is targeting me and my seat.”

None of this is true. It is a lie to broadcast these claims. In fact, all donations listed by all candidates in these races are from individuals. Corporate PACs and right-wing interests? Nope. And how and where is the “Israel lobby” targeting Mr. Carlino? It's nowhere in the candidate's financial reports, nor in reality. For Mr. Carlino to text these claims goes directly to his integrity. These are low blows and not true.

And on that topic of campaign financing... Mr. Carlino to date has not filed expense reports for these texts, nor is there either an acknowledgment by his campaign for funding the texts, nor a disclaimer... all of which amount to campaign finance violations under Montana law.

Another candidate, Lucas Moody, who is running in Ward 1, has sponsored posters which state “Your Current City Council, Takes Money from PACs - Legally Distinct from Corruption.” Another strong assertion that is a lie. No one in these races has taken money from a Political Action Committee

Blatantly spreading these untruths is reflective of character and governing style. Missoula deserves honesty and transparency.

The undersigned have endorsed Jennifer Savage for Ward 3 and Betsy Craske for Ward 1. Their races are impacted by these lies. We call on the Democratic Socialist candidates to campaign truthfully and with integrity. After all, what is the point of winning office if the candidate uses a sham to win?

Signed Amber Sherril, Mike Nugent, Betsy Craske, Jennifer Savage, Gwen Jones, Stacie Anderson, Chris Foster, Mayor Andrea Davis