Viewpoint: Spaulding running on housing, healthcare costs

Reggie Spaulding

As the primary election gets underway, I would like to remind voters in Montana House District 92 (lower Rattlesnake, East Missoula, Bonner, Potomac, Condon) of my candidacy in the Democratic race.

I got into this race because of my concerns about the cost of housing and healthcare, threats to public lands, the normalization of racism, and the politicization of science.

I am not a lawyer or a career politician, but have spent most of my career in science and manufacturing, where I have developed collaborative and problem-solving skills that are needed to move Montana forward.

A vote for me is a vote for sensible, data-driven solutions that help hard working Montanans access affordable housing, energy, and healthcare, including mental and reproductive care.

I will also work to keep public lands in public hands, with management driven by science and public input. And I will work hard to move our state forward on clean energy, climate action, wildfire readiness, and environmental equity.

Finally, I will do my best to build relationships on both sides of the aisle, and to collaborate with legislators and local leaders to solve Montana’s difficult problems.