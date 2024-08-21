Voice: Your vote for State Auditor has consequences

Mark O’Keefe and Dorothy Bradley

We are writing as former office holders and candidates. Though we are less politically active than we used to be, we step up when motivated.

The 2024 race for Montana State Auditor is one of those moments. We want to tell you why we feel so strongly about John Repke, candidate for State Auditor this November. Mark speaks from his 8 years serving as State Auditor. Dorothy speaks from her love of Montana and longstanding commitment to quality public service.

These are our three main points:

1) The State Auditor regulates insurance and securities in Montana, and its primary role is consumer advocate. Repke’s four-decade background is corporate finance. He’s negotiated insurance plans. He’s testified before the Securities and Exchange Commission in the largest fraud case in the U.S. prior to Enron. He understands that regulations are necessary and protect those who follow the law. Not everyone follows the law. He knows how to enforce the law and protect consumers.

In contrast, his opponent, James Brown, chairs the Public Service Commission. When he ran for PSC, Brown promised “to put the interests of Montana energy consumers ahead of out-of-state corporations.”

What did he do with that promise? As PSC chair, he raised Montana electric rates by 25% - the largest electric rate increase ever approved in Montana. We have enough trouble getting insurance coverage – be it home, auto, medical. We can’t afford to put Brown in charge of Montana’s biggest consumer protection agency!

2) The State Auditor is a full-time office, and taxpayers pay the Auditor’s 6-figure salary. Repke will use his finance background to be a full-time State Auditor and won’t use the position to seek other office.

Again, we look at the track record of Repke’s opponent, James Brown. Two years after being elected to the PSC, he unsuccessfully ran for Montana Supreme Court. And while earning a 6-figure salary as PSC chair, Brown is moonlighting on other jobs. He’s executive director of two Montana associations, and he practices law as an additional gig. It's certainly not too much to expect Montana’s full-time elected officials to work full-time.

3) The State Auditor also sits on the Land Board. If elected, Repke will use his financial skills to manage our state lands in the best interest of our public educational institutions. Repke’s financial background includes working in the oil fields in Wyoming. He understands land management. He also is an ardent supporter of public access to public lands, as are we. Repke understands that proper land management does not preclude public access to our treasured resources.

In contrast, while serving as PSC chair, Repke’s opponent, James Brown, was legal counsel to a Montana organization that actively opposes the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act – federal legislation supported by 83% of Montanans, according to a recent poll. Brown’s values are clearly not the values we’re looking for on Montana’s Land Board.

The State Auditor is one of five statewide constitutional executive offices in Montana. Please join us this November in supporting John Repke for State Auditor.

Mark O’Keefe served as Montana State Auditor for 8 years, from 1992-2000, after having served 4 years as a state representative from Helena where he still resides. Dorothy Bradley served as a state representative from Bozeman for 16 years, and resides in Clyde Park. Both were Democratic nominees for governor.