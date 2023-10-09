Viewpoint: Daines blocking stewardship against Montanans’ will

Jerry Oconnell

Some 20 years ago folks in Seeley Lake and Ovando, working in partnership with the Seeley Lake Ranger District, began work to preserve the Blackfoot River valley.

They treated 28,590 acres to reduce fire risk, reopened nearly 800 miles of Blackfoot tributaries for spawning cutthroat and bull trout, maintained 3.341 miles of trails, and improved wildlife habitat on 62,763 acres.

Those successes laid the groundwork for today’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act. The BCSA has achieved the rare feat of bringing a coalition of diverse partners - the timber industry, mountain bikers, hunters, fishermen, and environmentalists - to ensure this landscape is preserved for generations to come.