Viewpoint: We need Strohmaier’s vision, problem solving, work ethic

Bryan von Lossberg and Amy Cilimburg

We have known and worked with Dave throughout his tenure as a Missoula County commissioner, and we enthusiastically support his reelection.

Dave is not only incredibly hard working, he’s visionary and collaborative. As commissioner, Dave has led Missoula County’s efforts to keep local climate and energy commitments front and center.

Together with the other commissioners, they’ve put in place policies to reduce our county’s carbon pollution. And Dave has demonstrated a commitment to lead the County’s efforts to not just pass a resolution to get to 100% clean electricity for the Missoula urban area, but to actively participate in the process of figuring out how to actually get there.

He’s been persistent and tireless in this effort.

Dave’s background in wildland fire ecology and fire management brings a unique perspective to local climate resiliency efforts, and he manages to find the time to listen, lend his expertise, and ask the right questions as we prepare for changes already here and coming on the horizon.

He’s a brave and smart leader. He has led the efforts to develop and grow the Big Sky Rail Authority, which will also cut carbon pollution. Dave brings people to the table and isn’t afraid of big challenges.

Dave Strohmaier is the best kind of public servant: steadfast, creative and genuinely kind. Please join us in voting for Dave’s reelection.

Bryan von Lossberg and Amy Cilimburg, Missoula residents