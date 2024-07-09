Viewpoint: Consider next Superintendent of Schools carefully

Doug James

I support Dr. Shannon O'Brien as the next Superintendent of Schools. Shannon's exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication to education, ability to listen, and her deep understanding of the needs of our children make her the ideal candidate.

In a time where the future of our education system is at a critical juncture, it is imperative that we have a leader who prioritizes the well-being and success of our students above all else.

Shannon embodies this commitment, consistently putting the best interests of our children and grandchildren ahead of politics. As the mother of a high-schooler, Shannon understands firsthand the importance of safe and secure schools equipped with high-quality teachers in every classroom.

Throughout her career, she has tirelessly fought to ensure that every student, regardless of background, has access to a quality education and a fair shot at success.

She brings a wealth of experience to the table, with a diverse background in public education ranging from K-12 to college to state-level policy making. Her roles as a classroom teacher, school administrator, education policy advisor to Governor Bullock, Dean of Missoula College, and state legislative leader in education committees have equipped her with the knowledge, expertise, and perspective necessary to lead our education system effectively.

As State Superintendent, Shannon will be a strong and vocal advocate for parents, teachers, and students alike. Her leadership will ensure that our education system continues to evolve and improve, providing our future generations with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-changing world.

Doug James is a Billings attorney