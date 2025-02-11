Viewpoint: Courageous Republicans needed to oppose 2017 tax cuts

Jerome Walker

During his 2024 campaign President Trump said he wanted to extend his 2017 tax cuts, almost half of which would go to the wealthiest 5% of Americans. The extended tax cuts would also add about $4 trillion to the national debt during the next decade, something Republicans traditionally oppose.

So how can Republicans have their tax cut without raising the debt? One idea being discussed is to brutally slash Medicaid spending, over 75% of which goes to help children, seniors, and people with disabilities.

Another bad idea under consideration is to eliminate the premium subsidies that help millions of Americans afford health insurance. Both proposals make the Republican claims to favor ordinary working Americans ring hollow.

As a physician living in a farming and ranching state, I predict that if these measures are legislated many rural hospitals and clinics would be forced to close, and many families could lose both access to health insurance and also ready access to health care facilities.

These are mean-spirited and dishonest plans that take money from the pockets of those who badly need it and put it in the pockets of those who don’t. No American families should have to choose between health care and groceries or rent.

Republicans hold only a razor-thin majority in the House. Now is the time for a few courageous and compassionate Republican Representatives to stand up for the people in their districts and vote against extending the 2017 tax cuts.