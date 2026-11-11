Viewpoint: Former Dem candidate blasts Tester’s job choice

Jess Mullen

Jon Tester found the third act of his career, to his supporters' dismay. The teacher-farmer-turned-politician is taking on what may be the greatest challenge of his career: whitewashing the reputation of AI tech giant Palantir as Democrats take back power in Washington, D.C.

It might seem strange for a man who rose to prominence as a fierce opponent of government overreach to work for Palantir, which faces criticism for how heavily its technology is used for surveillance. Tester was a vocal critic of the PATRIOT Act and the resulting expansion of government surveillance.

It’s not just Palantir. Tech companies are facing renewed scrutiny as a blue wave returns Democrats to power in Congress. Many newly elected Democrats won their seats while promising heightened oversight and regulation of AI and tech.

“I think Palantir has got a good story to tell,” Tester said in an interview with NPR published Monday. “And they need to tell it.”

What better way to make inroads with newly empowered Democrats than to hire one of the country’s most respected former senators? It doesn’t hurt that Tester maintains close relationships with the people who hold the keys to the Democratic Party’s fundraising infrastructure, especially since he has already shown he’s eager to leverage those connections to get what he wants.

Montanans saw how Tester uses his standing in the party in 2025, when Park County Democratic Party Chair Max Johansen was elected as vice-chair of the Montana Democratic Party. Right after his election, Johansen told reporters that Tester represented an “old guard” whose philosophy no longer served the party. Tester went on his podcast and called Johansen a “fox in the hen house.” Three days after his election, Johansen was gone. Behind the scenes and on social media, powerful Tester allies had threatened to cut off all party funding if Johansen stayed. Once he resigned, the threats stopped.

During the recent 2026 U.S. Senate race, Tester endorsed independent Seth Bodnar. Bodnar tapped much of the Democratic Party’s traditional fundraising infrastructure, including the official support of nonprofit groups that Democratic donors use to funnel support to candidates, such as Montana Conservation Voters and Forward Montana, which followed Tester’s lead.

The Democratic candidate found herself cut off from traditional support, including the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. The DSCC refused to back her, saying it partners only with candidates who have a path to victory. It was a self-fulfilling prophecy, since the DSCC’s own stance helped ensure she had none.

Tester gives Palantir exactly what it needs as a new and relatively unknown crop of politicians arrives in D.C.: a powerful insider who is happy to use his connections and isn’t afraid to bring out the stick.

But what’s Tester’s defense of his new position? Tester stated clearly that he’s not a lobbyist and that his role is advisory. Rather than debate why a company like Palantir needs advice from a dirt farmer turned senator, if not to sway his former colleagues, let’s focus on what advisers do.

Isn’t Tester, as a voice of reason at the “evil” Palantir, a good thing?

Don’t you want a good guy at the table?

Well, sure. But Tester’s not at the table. He’s a hired hand advising the table on how to get what it wants.

So if Palantir wants to avoid new regulation from a Democratic Congress, an adviser’s job is to tell Palantir what steps to take to avoid it.

“Let’s just say that they’re pulled in front of a committee. I’m more than happy to talk [to Palantir] about the different members on the committee that I know,” Tester said in an interview with the Montana Free Press on Monday.

That Tester happens to carry a big stick, and isn’t afraid to use it against Democrats who get out of line, is a bonus.

When a powerful company faces an unknown incoming threat, it needs someone to clean its laundry so it doesn’t look quite as dirty. It needs someone willing to leverage connections to fundraising sources so that new Democrats without much leverage are less willing to stick their necks out.

It wants to borrow Tester’s credibility so Palantir can get what Palantir wants. It doesn’t want or need a new moral compass getting in the way of business.