Viewpoint: What the heck were they thinking?

Bill Lombardi

In the Blackfoot River, a weed sprayer contracted by Powell County recently drove an amphibious All-Terrain Vehicle miles downstream, churning up water and sediment while the river was under hoot-owl fishing restrictions to protect aquatic life, including federally protected bull trout.

This is the river that inspired Norman Maclean to celebrate his life and family story through elegant prose, and brought worldwide attention – for good and bad – to our blue-ribbon trout streams and fly fishing.

The incident, recorded by a fishing guide, defies common sense. Even worse, the weed-spraying contractor working for Powell County didn’t have a Montana Stream Protection Act 124 permit designed to protect Montana’s streambeds.

Fortunately, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks halted this operation once agency officials were made aware of it.

Montanans take seriously their connection to our precious creeks, rivers, streams and bodies of water, and expressed outrage at the incident, which was the responsibility of Powell County.

Thanks to quick-thinking fishing guide Kyle Rausch of Missoula, who understood the value of the river and the idiocy of the infraction. He recorded the video that went viral online.

Montana FWP and other local, state, federal and tribal agencies should continue to strictly enforce water-protection measures, especially during drought.

Montanans soon won’t forget this TikTok moment – “An ATV Runs Through It.” The Scotsman Maclean, whose prose laid the bedrock for fly fishing and writers to come, would roll in his grave had he witnessed this numbskull event.

Bill Lombardi lives in Seeley Lake