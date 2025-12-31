Viewpoint: Parks and Rec should eliminate toxins, fertilizers

Paul Smith

I entered pediatrics over 40 years ago because I believe adding decades of quality to a child’s life is the essence of preventative medicine. Similarly, as a community, we need to prioritize preventing disease in children (and adults) by providing a healthy environment.

The use of toxic pesticides and synthetic fertilizers in our city’s parks and playing fields is not only unnecessary, but their use also leads to known chronic diseases. The science is unequivocal and alarming. Peer-reviewed research demonstrates that early-life exposure to pesticides increases risks of childhood cancers, including leukemia and lymphoma, neurodevelopmental issues such as ADHD and reduced learning ability, and the exacerbation of chronic conditions such as asthma.

Children are uniquely vulnerable to environmental toxins such as pesticides. Their skin is more permeable, their breathing rates are faster, they are more active and dwell closer to the ground, meaning greater exposure for a greater number of years. Harm to organs during childhood is magnified relative to adult organs as they are developing so the damage will be perpetuated. Unfortunately, children are also less able to detoxify chemicals.

This is why the arrival of Marina Yoshioka as the new director of Missoula Parks & Recreation represents a critical opportunity. Her stated focus on “access for all, climate resilience, and community well-being” aligns perfectly with a necessary first step: eliminating the pesticides and fertilizers that undermine each of these goals.

True “access for all” means every child, including those with asthma or sensitivities, can play without risk to their health. “Community well-being” includes elimination of known toxins from the soils where our children play. One component of resilience to climate change is provision of safe outdoor places to play that are essential to normal growth and development.

Other far-reaching benefits to safeguarding our soil and waterways include protection of fish, pollinators and wildlife which benefit us all. Public demand is growing to reduce unnecessary exposure of children and adults to known toxins. We must now extend that vigilance to our parks.

I call on director Yoshioka and our City Council to champion this change. Let Missoula’s guiding mission to “promote health & wellness” and “protect the environment” be reflected in policy. We must develop and implement a roadmap to transition all city parks and playing fields to organic, pesticide-free management.

Let’s give director Yoshioka a unanimous mandate from our community: use your tenure to ensure our parks are a foundation for public health, not a source of preventable risk. Our children’s developing bodies depend on it.

Paul Smith lives in Missoula