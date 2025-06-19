Viewpoint: Montana needs practical treatment options

Kathy Newt

Access to new treatments shouldn’t depend on where you live. But in Montana, where distance, insurance networks, and availability already limit options, Washington’s latest drug pricing proposal could make a hard situation even harder.

President Trump’s Executive Order would tie U.S. drug prices to what’s paid in foreign countries. These price-controlled systems are known for restricting access to innovative treatments and dragging out the approval process. If we import their rules, we also import their delays and that could mean fewer medications reaching patients in states like Montana, where access is already fragile.

Worse, the proposal could undercut the investment pipeline that supports life sciences research in the U.S. It’s not just a pricing shift; it’s a policy that changes the incentives that drive progress.

While all this plays out, pharmacy benefit managers and their anti-patient practices continue to fly under the radar. PBMs make these decisions behind the scenes, creating surprise costs and coverage gaps that lawmakers continue to ignore.

Montana families need practical solutions, not recycled ideas from abroad. That starts with protecting innovation and holding PBMs accountable for the role they play in blocking access to care.