Viewpoint: Trust and quality make Savage the choice for Ward 3

Bryan von Lossberg

My family and I are grateful for the effective representation we’ve enjoyed with Jennifer Savage as one of our Ward 1 representatives. And we urge ward 3 voters to elect her to represent them.

In a one-on-one meeting with our late Mayor Engen when I was first elected, we talked about constituent representation and how to be effective on council. After discussing several Ward 1 concerns and community issues, John made a comment that stuck with me throughout my service. It was one of those remarks that’s a simple truth but hints at a much more complex challenge. “At the end of the day, you need to get to seven.”

Council is comprised of 12 individuals with a range of values, styles, priorities, and egos. Finding the common ground to advance your individual policy interests and campaign commitments requires building relationships with your colleagues. Those relationships are grounded in trust and character as much as any shared values.

Collaboration and compromise that yield positive outcomes for a neighborhood, or the whole city depend on those relationships. Increasingly, we’re distracted by the performative at the expense of the substantive. Truth and the quality of our elected representation at all levels of government suffer for it.

Jennifer is a doer. She acts on her convictions and on behalf of her constituents. She listens, communicates, nurtures productive relationships with colleagues, and delivers results. She understands what it takes to get to seven.

Bryan von Lossberg served on City Council from 2014 through 2021 and as council president from 2018-2021.