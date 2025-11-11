Viewpoint: No veteran should go hungry

Coleman Nee

According to U.S. government data and recent policy studies, nearly 25% of America’s veterans live either below the federal poverty level or paycheck to paycheck, with little margin for unexpected expenses.

To get by, many adopt emergency-level budgets. But even the harshest austerity measures may not be enough. Life at the bottom still costs money. Mortgages and rent must be paid. Vehicles are needed to reach work or medical appointments. So, what can be cut? Too often, it’s food—eating less or sacrificing nutrition. Tragically, many veterans and their families face this choice every day.

The latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that 7.5% of veterans—about 1.5 million—are hungry or food insecure. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) reports that those ages 65–74 are now most at risk, a shift from only a few years ago when 55- to 64-year-olds faced the highest rates.

The picture grows bleaker within subgroups. Nearly 1 in 5 women veterans, many raising children, report food insecurity. More than a third of disabled working-age veterans struggle to feed themselves. These aren’t abstractions—they’re neighbors, family and friends.

VA disability benefits are often treated as unearned income for the purposes of means testing in some federal programs. But these benefits were never meant to be treated as a paycheck. They were designed to offset the extra costs of living with a disability. In programs where they are counted toward income limits, this classification can unfairly block many veterans from receiving assistance through programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

SNAP can provide essential short-term relief, adding protein, vegetables, and fruit to meals. Yet because disability benefits often push veterans over the income threshold too many are excluded. According to RAND, only 4.9% of food-insecure veterans in the U.S. received SNAP assistance in 2023.

It is a failure of our system when individuals who served this country bravely and honorably—so that others could pursue the American dream—now face malnutrition and hunger.

On Veterans Day, crowds gather to give speeches and host parades honoring those who wore the uniform with fierce pride. But veterans can’t eat their pride.

On Thanksgiving, we sit down to abundant meals of turkey, vegetables, and homemade desserts, raising a toast to those who secured our freedoms. But veterans can’t eat our thanks.

Rather than simply thanking veterans for their service, we can show our gratitude through meaningful action. Immediate steps taken today can make a difference—from supporting or volunteering with trusted organizations like DAV’s Volunteer for Veterans program, to helping at local veteran food pantries and nutrition centers, or urging elected officials to ensure veterans and their families do not go hungry through efforts like DAV’s Commander’s Action Network. These frontline actions have a direct and lasting impact on veterans’ lives.

Veterans stood up for us; now it’s our turn to stand up for them. Through awareness, advocacy, and community support, we can work toward a future where all veterans live safe, healthy lives—free from hunger. Now that’s something to give thanks for.

Coleman Nee is a disabled Marine Corps veteran.