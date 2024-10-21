Viewpoint: Voting initiative cannot deliver what it promises

Richard Amerding

CI-126 is a fine example of something that’s too good to be true. Here’s why:

Unethical practices: one flyer was titled “voter information.” It recommended CI-126.

Hysterical wording: George Washington’s face over the words “subvert the power of the people.”

Follow the money: By September 25th, Montanans for Election Reform Action Fund had raised $7,366,965 and spent $6,662,630 to sell CI-126 and CI-127. 90% came from Article IV, Arlington, VA and Unite America PAC, Denver, CO. Most of the 10% came from retirees. Working Montanans are not anxious to change the constitution.

Vague wording: CI-126 applies to ten specific offices “and other offices as provided by law.” In the 2020 primary election, only two races out of 125 had more than four candidates. In 2024, it was three out of 126 races. Identical primary and general ballots waste taxpayer’s money.

In 2020, five statewide races had more than four candidates for the Democratic, Republican and Green Parties. None of the Green candidates would have appeared on the general ballot.

Montana has used the current method since 1912. Each party’s primary chooses a candidate to appear on the general ballot and the voters choose the party or person which best represents it. We already have choices without CI-126.

CI-126 will transform voting in Montana and here is an example. One house district in Missoula votes 60% Democrat and 40% Republican every election. This year, two people contested the Democratic primary. Under CI-126, if they split the Democrat vote in both the primary and general elections, the Republican will win!

CI-126 claims that it will make our elected officials “more accountable”. Not so. Tens of millions will still be spent to “buy” a U.S. Senate seat.

California passed Proposition 14 in 2012 imposing top two voting to give the Democrats more control. CI-126 claims that it results in less extreme government but Gov. Newsome’s actions show the opposite.

Mountain States Policy Center states, “Alaska voters narrowly adopted the Top 4 … policy in 2020 by 50.55%, but its use has been so controversial that Alaskans this November will have the opportunity to repeal it with the certification of a new ballot measure.”

The bottom line is that CI-126 cannot deliver what it promises and chisels into the stone of the Montana Constitution a voting system which we will regret in future. Vote NO on CI-126 and 127.