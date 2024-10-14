Viewpoint: Walz the only qualified VP candidate

David Daniels

People who think J.D. Vance won the vice presidential debate are wrong. Tim Walz won the debate by being the only candidate on stage to support the Constitution.

J.D. Vance refused to acknowledge results of the 2020 election, thereby joining the ranks of conspirators seeking to undermine democratic elections. Vance gave clear indication that he would do what Mike Pence wouldn’t do, he would violate the Constitution to keep Trump in power.

Vance is unfit to hold office. He refuses to recognize the will of the American voters. He expressed open willingness to participate in baseless conspiracies intended to destabilize our government. He did not so much win the debate as he did disqualify himself.

During the debate, Walz noted the reason why Mike Pence is not Trump’s running mate. Trump tried to assassinate Pence on January 6. It’s a damning testimonial when a former vice-president refuses to endorse his president.

The choice before voters is clear; either support the party that represents the Constitution or follow the dark demented path of Trump’s anarchy.