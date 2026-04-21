Viewpoint: War, what is it good for?

Vicki Watson

War! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing!

With such a beautiful spring blooming around us, it is so sad to hear of the devastation of wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

I have neighbors who fear for their relatives in Iran. And others neighbors who fear for their son serving on one of our Navy's ships in that war. These neighbors are not enemies; they sympathize with one another.

This shows that war does not solve problems, it only makes them worse — devastating our planet and its people.

Local peace groups plan a free screening of the film Earth's Greatest Enemy (war & preparation for war) on April 23 in the University of Montana's University Center Theater (door at 6 pm; introduction 6:15 pm; film 6:30-8:30 pm).

Our peace groups will have info on actions you can take.