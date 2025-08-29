Viewpoint: Wildfire smoke signals growing climate crisis

Terry Hansen

Recently, a group of Republican members of Congress sent a letter to the Canadian government, alleging that its poor forest management practices are responsible for out-of-control wildfires and for this summer's air quality problems in the Midwest and Northeast.

Notably, the letter fails to mention climate change. However, although fire-management practices can play a role in these megafires, climate change also has a profound impact. In the words of Natural Resources Canada:

"Warmer-than-average temperatures, decreased levels of snowpack, low soil moisture and elevated drought conditions are indicators that climate change is impacting the frequency, size and range of wildland fires in Canada. For example, the number of over-wintering fires is increasing."

It’s also important to take note of a 2015 issue of the U.S. Forest Service’s journal, Fire Management Today, titled “Climate Change: The Future Is Here.” This publication states, “Increasing temperatures and changes in precipitation and snowmelt patterns are increasing the severity and size of wildfires in the West.” Concern is also expressed about the “occurrence of fire that is outside the range of our existing experience” and the danger this poses to firefighters and communities.

Moreover, a 2016 study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences concluded that during the three preceding decades, human-caused climate change doubled the area affected by forest fires in the western United States.

The reason is that hotter temperatures evaporate soil moisture and dry vegetation, making it more likely to burn. According to physicist Phillip B. Duffy, "What would have been a fire easily extinguished now just grows very quickly and becomes out of control.”

In addition, their letter emphasizes, "Our constituents have been limited in their ability to go outside and safely breathe due to the dangerous air quality the wildfire smoke has created."

Significantly, 184 medical and public health groups, including the American Heart Association and the American Lung Association, have released a statement declaring: "Climate change is one of the greatest threats to health America has ever faced — it is a true public health emergency."

These organizations cite extreme heat, floods and year-round wildfires, as well as air pollution caused by fossil fuel burning and the spread of mosquito and tick-borne diseases.

Even more troubling, we are experiencing these impacts before Earth's warming has reached the 1.5°C (2.7°F) threshold climate scientists have long warned about. Consider that a recent United Nations report concludes that, without a greater commitment to reduce emissions, the Earth will warm by about 3.1° C above pre-industrial levels by 2100. What's more, the increase in global heating is expected to continue beyond the end of the century.

In order to deal with climate-driven threats, we must first recognize them. Urgently reducing greenhouse gas emissions and funding adaptation should be top priorities for every politician who cares about public health and the future we all share.

Terry Hansen is a retired educator who writes frequently about climate change.