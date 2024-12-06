Viewpoint: FWP wildlife management all smoke and mirrors

KC York

A bear shadow was cast as Governor Gianforte’s priority to delist grizzlies was the marker for wolf trapping proposals. At the November 12th, Fish, Wildlife and Parks' Commission public meeting, FWP's trapping proposals for wolves were approved. FWP's stated design successfully maintained trapper opportunity but failed considerably limiting incidental trapping of grizzly bears.

Wolf trapping dates in half of Montana, i.e. Western, remains January 1st - February 15th, when grizzlies are generally denned, and per court order. Elsewhere, wolf trapping begins the first Monday after Thanksgiving until March 15.

Due to documented trapping of grizzlies, FWP attempted to rein in the highly unregulated trapping of coyotes. Trapping predators and non-game, now requires a free supplemental permit, but not a trapping license. Trapping of coyotes for livestock protection requires trappers carry a declaration naming the livestock producer and county.

Yet, there is no mandatory reporting of trappings. 48 hours after FWP catches wind of a legally trapped grizzly, limits on trap sizes and snares goes into effect, but not for trapping for livestock protection, and only February 16 - December 3. Nothing applies outside court-identified grizzly geographic areas. The grizzlies FWP continues to publish expanding across Montana were ignored.

Unlimited, unreported, trapping for predators and non-game remains legal year-round. Despite findings 24-hour trap checks reduce injury and increase survivability, there is no requirement.

Actually, Montana has no mandated trap check, except 48 hours for wolves and in designated lynx protection zones for bobcats. Notably, FWP historically proclaimed they have no authority over the trapping of predators, that they fall under the bailiwick of Department of Livestock.

Region 2 Commissioner Jeff Burrows expressed sadness for wolf trappers with the shortened wolf season. He claimed meeting only with Foundation for Wildlife Management members, an Idaho organization who pay bounties for killing wolves. He then proposed and passed eliminating trap setbacks on all Ravalli County public roads closed year-round and seasonally to motorized vehicles other than snowmobiles, during designated wolf and furbearer trapping seasons.

Thus, November 1 - April 15. Like all wildlife, wolves choose the path of least resistance. Snowmobiles are used for setting traps and hauling out kills.

Commissioner Burrows did not communicate with Bitterroot Valley avid outdoor enthusiasts who covet these closed roads for cross country skiing, walking, running, snowshoeing, and commonly with their dogs and children. His voice mail was full. Emails went unanswered. Dozens of submitted public comments expressed opposition, 4:1; more than half, Ravalli County residents.

FWP forewarned, "The amendment reduces the number of routes with setbacks and has real potential to increase non-target captures of domestic dogs and reduce support for recreational trapping.” Only Region 3 Commissioner Susan Brooke voted against it.

Commissioner Burrows maintained 50’ trap setback and 100’ for wolf sets on 4 roads out of the Bitterroot National Forests ~ 900 miles of closed roads. Therefore, massive, injurious leghold traps, strangling snares, and quick-kill-body-crushing conibear traps, can be baited, and secreted DIRECTLY on the closed roads that hundreds of people routinely recreate on in the winter. No warning signage required. No public notice. FWP reports at least 153 dogs have been trapped in Montana in 5 years. Not all make it on the reports or home alive. Trap Free Montana pays towards medical bills. Trappers pay nothing.

Commissioner Burrows, also a Ravalli County Commissioner, sold out his constituents, their safety, to a handful of trappers beaming over $1,000 per wolf bounties. Remarkably, despite our efforts, over 3 weeks later, with trapping in full swing, the new wolf trapping map and trapping regulations are not on FWP's website.

KC York is founder and president of Trap Free Montana based in the Bitterroot Valley and has been a Ravalli County resident for over 25 years.