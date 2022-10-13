Viewpoint: Support for Willis Curdy for the Montana Legislature

Karen Wickersham

I am proud to support my friend, Willis Curdy in his candidacy for State Senator, District 49. He describes himself as a rancher/pilot, but his resume is so much longer.

He has a Master of Education from UM, was a long-time Missoula High School teacher, a U.S. Forest Service Firefighter (was on the Hot Shot crew, a Smokejumper, and a Pilot), served as a Montana State House Representative District 98, Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees, and was a Big Flat Irrigation District Commissioner.

His endorsements are many but just a few include: Montana Sportsmen’s Alliance, Rural Montana Voters, Montana Conservation Voters, Montana Federation of Public Employees Missoula Firefighters Local 271, Montana AFL-CIO, and SMART (Former United Transportation Union). Whew.

The Montana Legislature needs Willis Curdy. His experience, work ethic, knowledge and public service combine to make him the best candidate to represent us in the Montana Legislature. Willis will work for property tax relief for working Montana families and seniors.

He strongly supports Montana’s constitutional right to privacy and will oppose any efforts to remove or make exceptions to this constitutional right. Please join me in voting for Willis Curdy. Karen Wickersham