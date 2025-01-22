Viewpoint: Stay ‘woke,’ Montana

David Daniels

A recent cartoon in the Salt Lake Tribune shows a MAGA-inspired vaccine opponent refusing books on knowledge, science, and facts. The script reads, “Whoa!, I’m not putting that stuff in my brain!” The premise is that conservatives are resistant to being educated for fear of political incorrectness, A.K.A. “woke”.

According to Wikipedia, the term “Woke” originated in the African-American community in the late 1800’s and was used in 1938 by Leadbelly in the song "Scottsboro Boys”. The definition of “Woke” means to be educated and aware of other cultural and social perspectives. To my way of thinking, being “woke” is a great compliment. I consider it flattering to be called educated and socially aware.

The use of the term “woke” by fascists like Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump underscores conservative’s distrust towards education. Their insecurities trigger a reaction against formal knowledge and understanding about our world. Their attacks on educational institutions and educated people endanger our society by inviting ignorance and stupidity to replace competence and truth. A clear example is taking hydroxychloroquine, bleach, or ivermectin as remedies for Covid.

In keeping with the farcical political theater of the Right, Republican representatives in Congress have formed an Anti-Woke caucus headed by Harriet Hageman of Wyoming. I fully expect Ryan Zinke and Troy Downing to be part of this caucus, along with various members of the Montana legislature.

Their goal is to destroy public education and restrict free speech across college campuses nationwide. Teachers and students alike are being prohibited from reading works by African-American authors, voicing support for LGBTQ students, displaying PRIDE flags, discussing genocide in GAZA, or challenging political interference of academic free speech.

In Montana, we are seeing the fruits of their labor through the creation of charter schools that place additional burdens on public school administrators and school boards while draining resources from local schools. Keep in mind that these charter schools operate under relaxed standards with many charters operating as profit-oriented entities.

School choice legislation also drains money away from public schools as evidenced by Nicole Girten’s article in the Ravalli Republic (10/24/24). Girten explained how some local taxpayers in the Bitterroot Valley are forced to pay more in taxes to educate local students who opt to attend school in another district.

In attacking “woke” policies, Republicans enshrine book bans, censorship, teacher intimidation, and stupidity as hallmarks of their political dominance. Their legislative caucus makes no mention of improving test scores, helping kids learn to read, write and improve in math, sending more students to college and making college more affordable, improving child care to help transition young people into a competitive workforce, or strengthening our public schools.

It’s no coincidence that 9 out of the 10 LEAST educated states in America went for Trump while the 10 BEST educated states all voted for Harris. Montana sits mid-way in these rankings but the actions of our current legislature will determine whether we go up or down. If Montana politicians start talking about “woke” policies, chances are good they are ignoring informed opinions in favor of ignorance and elevating prejudice over knowledge and understanding.