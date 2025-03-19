Viewpoint: Wrecking the economy – with glee

Sneed Collard

Many GOP leaders seem to be scratching their heads at the dramatic recent plunges in the stock market. They shouldn’t be. Far from the glory days that were promised, the ignorance and recklessness displayed by Trump/Musk policies in the name of government efficiency are destroying the very foundations of a healthy economy. Since Republican politicians seem too caught up in their ideological bubbles to understand this, however, it’s worth simplifying for them.

Point #1: The firing of thousands—perhaps millions—of government workers, is removing an equal number of people from spending, the cornerstone of a thriving economy. No one in the administration seems to make the connection that government workers—most of whom provide essential services to our society—have stable jobs that allow them to spend money not only on basic items such as food, clothing, shelter, and automobiles, but on occasional optional items such as vacations, presents for the kids, new computers, and so forth. Just as important, these people support millions of other jobs in the economy. What did the administration imagine would happen when those people were suddenly thrown out of work?

Point #2: Did the Trump/Musk administration think we wouldn’t notice that the costs of tariffs would be passed directly to us, the consumers? As we all pay more for everything from eggs and clothing to cars and computers, it’s a no-brainer that we have much less to spend on additional things that support a diverse economy.

Point #3: By prioritizing tax “relief” for the rich (as if they need relief) above closing the wealth gap between the obscenely rich and the rest of us, the Trump/Musk duo is creating an even stronger framework for the vast majority of Americans to be poorer in the future. You don’t need an economics degree to see that this will shrink, not grow, our collective prosperity.

However, as real earnings and investment income shrinks for the vast majority of Americans, the weaknesses of Trump/Musk’s short-sightedness is starting to come horribly into focus. Trump himself has finally realized that he might be plunging us into a recession. He will continue to mumble that it will all be okay, but investors know better. They’re selling off stocks because they know that they may need the cash simply to make ends meet in the future.

What’s all so disappointing about this is that the Trump/Musk team could do some real good by bolstering programs that help the average American. They could work toward reducing healthcare costs. They could pour more money into small businesses and clean, cheap energy. They could create financial incentives not just for college educations, but for training skilled workers of all kinds. They also could intelligently analyze how to truly make government more efficient and make the average American’s life better.

Unfortunately, their actual actions reveal their true motives. As before, their tax plans prioritize the rich. Their government purges have nothing to do with efficiency and everything to do with removing any obstacles to absolute power. Their attacks on Medicaid, disaster relief, and social services remove key supports for both lower- and middle-class Americans, forcing us all into greater insecurity—not the better lives that were promised.

Meanwhile, Trump and his yes men continue swinging the wrecking ball with glee, celebrating as they destroy the economy, one support at a time. It’s time to put a stop to this insane behavior, and only we can do it. Call Montana representatives Zinke, Downing, Daines, and Sheehy. Let them know that you’ve had enough.