Viewpoint: Where’s Rep. Zinke’s backbone?

Justin Ailport

In one of the most shocking twists of 2025, Donald Trump has signed the bill to release the Epstein files. Now, don’t think we’re going to see every document tomorrow. With a loophole in the written text, Trump’s Department of Justice can withhold documents “under active investigation” – which he’ll almost surely do.

What should be more concerning to Montanans is Congressman Zinke’s inability to think for himself. His one job is to represent the wishes and interests of Montanans – remember We The People? Hell, he probably wouldn’t know the values of a regular Montanan if she shook his hand, given that he hasn’t held an in-person public event or town hall in years.

In a July interview earlier this year, Rep. Zinke went right along with Trump’s narrative. “There’s no secret list in there. There’s not a huge issue there. Everyone’s looking for a nugget that doesn’t exist,” Zinke said. According to him then, fighting for justice and accountability isn’t a huge issue and the files don’t even exist.

But this week, Rep. Zinke cast a yes vote to release the files. Let me make this abundantly clear – the only reason that happened is because Donald Trump told him to. When Trump was a no, Zinke was a no.

We’ve seen this time and time again from Zinke this year. He refused to buck Trump’s order to let Montanans starve during the shutdown. He refused to support extending ACA credits that keep healthcare affordable for over 67,000 Montanans, even though Republicans still have no alternative to the Affordable Care Act, despite having 15 years to craft one since the ACA passed.

Rep. Zinke continues to throw his constituents under the bus in order to please an aging, frail president with an underwater approval rating and a preference for late-night vile social media rants over improving the lives of Montanans. Releasing the Epstein files is not a political stunt, it’s a moral obligation to seek justice and accountability for those who think they’re above the law.

His flip-flop on releasing the files should raise bright red flags for any Montanan with a conscience. Montana values would say that protecting rich men who hurt young girls is disqualifying for any office – but especially the office he sits in. If Ryan Zinke can’t put aside his party loyalty and do as Montanans say when it comes to exposing a sex trafficking ring, how can we trust him to deliver on anything else?

Justin Ailport is the interim executive director for the Montana Democratic Party.