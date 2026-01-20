Viewpoint: Is Ryan Zinke stonewalling in Congress?

Jeffrey Smith

I’m asking the question because I don’t understand why our congressman continues to be a stone soldier and willing accomplice to our increasingly demented President.

Recent speculation has it that other Representatives (Boggs, Jordan, Graham) participated in the pedophilia contained in the Epstein files so perhaps it’s not so far-flung. Why is Zinke stonewalling?

On November 19, Zinke voted for the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which gave the feds one month (with redactions) to “make publicly available in a searchable and downloadable format all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in the possession of the Department of Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Attorneys’ Offices.”

The law set December 19 as the release date. So far, the U.S. Justice Department has released 1 percent of the files. Today marks one month since that deadline passed.

Where’s the follow-up? Does he think this is acceptable? Why hasn’t he signed onto the lawsuit asking that the Justice Department be held in contempt? How long do we wait, Ryan?

In the meantime we watch the President mental health deteriorate: masked ICE agents ($45 billion budget for building ICE prisons and $30 billion for personnel) attacking and shooting citizens, an act of war against Venezuela, an intentional dismantling of our relationship with European allies by threatening Greenland of all places, levying infantile tariffs, and a general contempt for any law or constraint other than dictated by his “own morality,” as he told the New York Times. Holy sh*t!

We’re in trouble, Ryan! What’s holding you back?

Jeffrey Smith lives in Polson