Viewpoint: Ryan Zinke is wrong about Al Olszewski

Jeff Robbin

After reading negative comments by Ryan Zinke regarding Dr. Al Olszewski in his campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives, I feel compelled to set the record straight on a couple of things.

With all due respect to our sitting Congressman, he is wrong about Dr. Al. I grew up with Al in Great Falls, and we have been great friends ever since. We also served together in the Air Force.

Contrary to Ryan’s assertion, Al never claimed he was a military pilot. Dr. Al served as a flight surgeon, which is an aerospace medicine specialist, for our flying squadron. In that role he was required to fly with us to understand the unique health aspects of the aviation environment.

As a T-38 instructor pilot I was fortunate to fly with Al on multiple flights. He always flew under the supervision of an instructor pilot during training missions that included aerobatics, low level navigation, and 4- ship formation flying.

Contrary to Ryan’s assertion, Al is not a liar. I understand that politics can get ugly and attack ads work. But calling my good friend a liar is going too far. I have known him for decades to possess the highest moral character and integrity.

He is one of the most honest people I know. Dr. Al’s positions on the important issues are well documented from his years of service in the Montana Legislature and other recent campaigns. Please evaluate him based on that and cast an informed ballot.