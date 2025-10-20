Viewpoint: Progress moves at the speed of trust

Jennifer Savage

I’m Jennifer Savage and I’m running for Missoula City Council in Ward 3.

In a campaign filled with misinformation about me, I wanted to share the truth. I’ll always tell you the truth.

I moved to Montana 24 years ago with a firefighter boyfriend and a van packed with books, a dog and a futon. We came for a one-year job and never left. For years we lived amid tall grasses and broken fences near Arlee. Then, with two small daughters, we moved to Missoula’s Northside where they buried treasure in the backyard, trick-or-treated with friends and we spent Christmas Eves with neighboring families at progressive dinners.

This was exactly the kind of community I wanted for my daughters when we moved to Missoula because it’s the kind of community I had growing up as the granddaughter of textile mill workers in North Carolina. It was just me and my Dad for a while so I spent a lot of time at my grandmother’s house. She lived in a mill town, much like the Northside, where the houses were close and families were tight.

My working-class background created in me a strong work ethic and made me want to be a voice for my neighbors when I was elected as a Ward 1 City Councilor in 2021. When I am at the tables of power, I bring underrepresented voices with me. I don’t bang on tables or toss things to the social media winds hoping for a big splash because this work isn’t about me. It’s about collaborating, listening and doing my very best for the people of Missoula. It’s about incremental but lasting change. It’s about quiet work because it is effective work.

Progress moves at the speed of trust. I’m proud of the relationships I’ve cultivated and the trust I’ve built while serving on council. And that trust gets things done.

As a city councilor I didn’t take no for an answer when pushing to rebuild the Northside pedestrian bridge. I advocated for years to bring the Ravara project and its permanently affordable homes to the Northside. I pushed for improved infrastructure on Scott Street and a lowered speed limit in front of Lowell School. I brought citizen ideas to countless discussions that led to meaningful code reform and a land use plan that will shape Missoula. I worked tirelessly on intractable issues like houselessness and the climate. I brought a resolution that allows the Pride flag to be flown in our classrooms. I brought an ordinance that increases the fee for and requires the registration of short-term rentals in Missoula. I mapped out a better registration process with city staff. And now, most of these properties are registered and we can track short-term rental growth in real, tangible ways and make informed policy decisions.

On a personal note, as our daughters launched into lives of their own, we knew we loved and found creativity in restoring old houses so we sold our Northside home and bought a house in the University District that has served as a community church for more than 50 years. My husband has been making this house ours with his capable hands. Our new neighborhood has welcomed us and we feel lucky everyday to be here.

When we decided to move to Ward 3, I wanted to continue to serve Missoula as a city councilor. I love this work and I promise to bring the voices of my new neighbors into important conversations.

I’m grateful for Ward 3’s demonstrated belief in me and a September primary win. Don’t forget to vote Nov. 4!