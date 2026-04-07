Viewpoint: Be the voice a child needs in court

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month — a time to recognize the importance of

strengthening families, supporting children, and ensuring that every child who has experienced abuse or neglect has someone advocating for their safety and well-being.

As judges, we are tasked with making life-altering decisions for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. These decisions affect where a child will live, who will care for them, and how quickly they can find safety and stability. While courts rely on many professionals to inform these decisions, one role consistently stands out for its impact: the Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA.

Montana CASA/GAL Association (MTCASA) is a statewide nonprofit dedicated to strengthening and expanding CASA programs across Montana. Its mission is simple and profound—to empower advocacy for abused and neglected children. MTCASA’s vision is to be the statewide leader in best-interest advocacy, helping keep children safe today and supporting their success tomorrow.

Judges appoint CASA volunteers to advocate for a child’s best interests in dependency and neglect cases. Unlike others in the courtroom, CASA volunteers focus on one child at a time. They take the time to get to know the child, understand their history and needs, and build relationships with caregivers, teachers, family members, and service providers. They bring this informed, consistent perspective back to the court—ensuring that a child’s safety, permanency, and well-being remain at the center of every decision.

Children involved in the child welfare system already face enormous challenges. In Montana, our vast geography, limited infrastructure, and workforce shortages often compound those challenges—especially in rural, frontier, and tribal communities. Children in these areas are more likely to experience placement instability, longer stays in foster care, and delays in achieving permanency. Without a dedicated advocate, critical decisions may be made without a full picture of a child’s strengths, connections, and unmet needs.

MTCASA helps address these inequities by supporting 16 local CASA programs across the state, serving both tribal and non-tribal communities. The association provides standardized training, quality assurance, culturally responsive practices, and data-informed support to ensure that CASA volunteers are well-prepared and effective advocates for children.

From the bench, we have seen the difference CASAs make. When a CASA is involved, courts receive clearer information, children experience greater stability, and outcomes improve. CASAs help ensure that no child gets lost in the system.

But the need for CASA volunteers has never been greater. In 2025, approximately 1,636 children across Montana had CASA advocates. Yet there are more children in Montana right now who are still waiting for an advocate—someone willing to stand up for them, listen to them, and speak on their behalf when it matters most.

If you are looking for a meaningful way to serve your community, we encourage you to consider becoming a CASA volunteer. With training and ongoing support, everyday Montanans can make an extraordinary difference in a child’s life.This National Child Abuse Prevention Month, we encourage Montanans to step forward. One volunteer can change the course of a child’s life.

Every child deserves a voice. You could be that voice. To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, visit www.montanacasa.org.

Honorable Judge Shane Vannatta, 4th Judicial District Court Judge (Missoula County); Honorable Judge John Larson, 4th Judicial District Court Judge (Missoula County); Honorable Judge Karen S. Townsend, 4th Judicial District Court Judge, Ret. (Missoula County); Honorable Judge McMahon, 1st Judicial District Court Judge (Lewis & Clark County); Honorable Judge Fehr, 13th Judicial District Court Judge (Yellowstone County); Honorable Judge Donald L. Harris, 13th Judicial District Court Judge (Yellowstone County); Honorable Judge Thomas Pardy, 13th Judicial District Court Judge (Yellowstone County); Honorable Judge Brett D. Linneweber, 13th Judicial District Court Judge (Yellowstone County); Honorable Judge Rod Souza, 13th Judicial District Court Judge (Yellowstone County); Honorable Judge Mary Jane Knisely, 13th Judicial District Court Judge (Yellowstone County); Honorable Judge Collette B. Davies, 13th Judicial District Court Judge (Yellowstone County); Honorable Judge Ashley Harada, 13th Judicial District Court Judge (Yellowstone County); Honorable Judge Seth Cunningham, 13th Judicial District Court Judge (Yellowstone County); Honorable Judge Edward Zink, 13th Judicial District Court Judge (Yellowstone County).