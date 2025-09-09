Voters narrow city elections

(Missoula Current) A broad field of candidates was narrowed to two in several of Missoula's city wards on Tuesday night, along with the race for mayor.

The first batch of ballot returns were released just after 8 p.m., and they didn't reveal any surprising results, with most of the incubates seeking reelection still in the race.

Early returns from the mail-in election are as follows:

Mayor

Andrea Davis: 9,446

Shawn Knopp: 3,726

Brandi Atanasoff: 765

Ward 2 City Council

Justin Ponton: 714

Rebecca Dawson: 401

Hayden Cook: 364

Tim Garrison: 308

Michele Whitmire: 270

Ward 3 City Council

Jennifer Savage: 1,463

Daniel Carlino: 1,137

David Knudson: 169

Nathan Coyan: 47

Ward 6 City Council

Sean Patrick McCoy: 1,067

Sandra Vasecka: 634

Valeda Jonessian: 135

The top two candidates in each ward will square off in the general election in early November. The Missoula Current will update this story on Wednesday.