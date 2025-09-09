Voters narrow city elections
(Missoula Current) A broad field of candidates was narrowed to two in several of Missoula's city wards on Tuesday night, along with the race for mayor.
The first batch of ballot returns were released just after 8 p.m., and they didn't reveal any surprising results, with most of the incubates seeking reelection still in the race.
Early returns from the mail-in election are as follows:
Mayor
Andrea Davis: 9,446
Shawn Knopp: 3,726
Brandi Atanasoff: 765
Ward 2 City Council
Justin Ponton: 714
Rebecca Dawson: 401
Hayden Cook: 364
Tim Garrison: 308
Michele Whitmire: 270
Ward 3 City Council
Jennifer Savage: 1,463
Daniel Carlino: 1,137
David Knudson: 169
Nathan Coyan: 47
Ward 6 City Council
Sean Patrick McCoy: 1,067
Sandra Vasecka: 634
Valeda Jonessian: 135
The top two candidates in each ward will square off in the general election in early November. The Missoula Current will update this story on Wednesday.