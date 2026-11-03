Voters say no to dark money, partisan courts; yes to ballot measures

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) With less than half the precincts reporting, Montana's two constitutional amendments and one ballot initiative were set for sweeping approval late Tuesday, amending how dark money, politics and corporations interact in state elections.

Constitutional Initiative 132, which lead with 69% of voters in favor, inscribes in the state constitution that judicial elections will remain nonpartisan, leaving out party affiliation and the bias that comes with it.

Likewise, voters across the state showed similar support for Constitutional Initiative 133, which was leading with 65% of the vote as of 9 p.m.

That measure amends the state constitution by enshrining the right of citizens to place ballot measures before voters, so long as the signature threshold and other requirements are met.

Results as of 9 p.m. Results as of 9 p.m.

Under CI-133, the constitutional change “requires the state to allow ample time for signature gathering,” and it prohibits “disqualification of petitions because of minor technical issues.” It also prohibits state government from using resources to quash or support a measure.

Nearly 49,000 voters supported the measure while less than 27,000 opposed it, as of 9 p.m.

Lastly, ballot initiative 194 also led with the overwhelming support of voters, with more than 39,000 in favor and less than 21,000 opposed.

The measure limits the power of corporations – dubbed “artificial persons” – from contributing to “candidate elections, supporting or opposing political parties, or supporting or opposing state or local ballot issues.”

The measure sought to rid state politics of “dark money” and corporate influence. All three measures were set to pass.