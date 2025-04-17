City puts redesign of West Broadway intersection in motion

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) An oddly designed and poorly functioning intersection on West Broadway will get a remake in the coming years under an agreement approved by members of the City Council on Wednesday.

Plans to improve the intersection at West Broadway, Toole Avenue and California Street was first brought to council for an initial agreement last May.

With this week's action, the city will direct WGM Group to evaluate the intersection's existing conditions, along with several design proposals.

“The project will enhance safety, mobile and accessibility for all users throughout the intersection,” said project manager Megan McMeekin. “The existing signal has a number of limitations, which can be addressed through an alternative design.”

The intersection has a number of limitations, including pedestrian crossings on one leg and vehicle movements on another. According to the city, a multi-leg roundabout is being considered and will be included with other design alternatives.

The metropolitan planning organization will apply roughly $3.9 million to the project, with $200,000 coming from the Montana Department of Transportation.

“We'll work through the preliminary design, and potential right of way acquisition, depending on the concept,” said McMeekin. “We likely won't bid this out for construction until the fall of 2026, with construction in the summer of 2027.”

A rendering of one design concept for the West Broadway intersection, as depicted in the master plan.

Other plans may influence the final alternative, including the West Broadway Master Plan, which the city adopted in 2021. That plan supported a roundabout at a “welcoming intersection,” which would serve as a gateway to the district.

“The roundabout … creates another gateway to the West Broadway area,” the master plan states. “A prominent location for a focal building is created at the intersection and there is space for landscaping or public art in the center of the roundabout.”

The planning area covers roughly 15 acres extending from the intersection to Russell Street, and from West Broadway to the Clark Fork River. The plan calls for roughly 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and around 15,000 square feet of office space.

On the housing front, redevelopment would also provide around 200 market-rate and income-qualified housing units. The city owns a number of properties within the district, including the former Sleepy Inn property and the Department of Public Works and Mobility office.

“I'm very excited for that intersection to be upgraded,” said council member Sierra Farmer.