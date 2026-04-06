West Broadway river plan gets green light from City Council

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Plans to mend a portion of the Clark Fork River and revitalize the West Broadway corridor entered the first phase of work last week after the Missoula City Council approved a master plan guiding the future project.

The West Broadway River Corridor Master Plan will now move to 30% design over the remaining year and enable project backers to begin fundraising. The project carries an estimated cost of between $5 million and $7 million.

“We've known for a long time there's a ton of issues and opportunities,” said Morgan Valliant, associate director of the city's Ecosystem Services Division. “This is an area of river that's been heavily impacted by a bunch of different activities.”

The south side of the river once served as a sawmill while the north bank has been hardened with car bodies and other debris. But over the past few years, a new vision for the stretch of river has taken shape, and it's now on its way to becoming a reality.

“The longer we have worked in the area, the longer we've known we need to reenvision this entire section of river,” Valliant said. “Any of these opportunities to reinvest in our riverfront are valuable. They're economic drivers.”

The city in 2024 unveiled several design concepts for the river project, set to take place between the Bitterroot Branch trestle and the California Street bridge near city-owned property dubbed Broadway Island.

A rendering of the proposed project on the Clark Fork River. (City photo) A rendering of the proposed project on the Clark Fork River. (City photo) loading...

The project will address several issues including erosion, trail connections and fixing the boat ramp at Silver Park. The plan also places a recreational wave in the side channel, where the rate of flow can be controlled.

With approval of the master plan, capturing accurate flow data will take place this spring. The Missoula Redevelopment Agency in February set aside $400,000 to help fund the project's design and engineering work.

“Capturing accurate flow data on site is really important to dial in how these river features will work,” Valliant said. “We feel we have enough money to move well beyond 30% design.”

While the design process plays out, backers of the project will also move forward with permitting. That process is expected to take time and involve a number of local, state and federal agencies.

Rob Roberts, a senior project manager at Trout Unlimited, said permitting will navigate the corridor's certified levies, its active floodplain, endangered species such as bull trout, and other issues.

“It's the alphabet soup of agencies and permits,” Roberts said. “That's just a normal part of the process. It's totally anticipated. We've done it before.”

Other advocates are also backing the project including local businesses and the Downtown Missoula Partnership. Both see the project as a step in revitalizing the West Broadway Corridor.

“When you think about downtown, you don't often think about the West Broadway corridor,” said Linda McCarthy, president of the downtown partnership. “It's a very important part of our downtown – a part that needs attention and investment. This is going to be a real asset.”