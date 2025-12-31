Western disco and Missoula on Main for New Years

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) New Years Eve, downtown Missoula will be celebrating music, dance, and a host of other activities including many for children.

First Night, which began in 1994, has morphed into Missoula on Main with the library acting as a focal point all afternoon and into the evening.

The Wilma Theatre is bringing a Western Disco Party to the stage with three local bands including Desperate Electric, Kyle Hunter &The Mountain Standard, and Charlie Apple.

Kyle Hunter best summed up the evening that Missoula will experience.

"It celebrates the music scene in Missoula and Montana as a whole because we have a lot of talented people and bands and artists that are often overlooked, and when a band gets to play a show at a local killer venue, our music is going to celebrate that on NYE.”