Whiskey Myers brings a little of everything to Missoula

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) Putting a band in a particular genre was easy in the past, but the dominance of streaming services (Apple Music, Spotify), has blurred the styles.

Most recently Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' is a blend of R&B, country and pop. It is relatively easy to define each of the musical traditions but when blended together, as Beyoncé has, it is probably just easier to call it pop.

So how to describe Whiskey Myers? Country? Rock? Southern rock or hard rock? They tell on their website that they draw “as much inspiration form Nirvana as from Waylon Jennings.”

Coming from Texas, they formed in 2007, embracing the rowdiness of Southern rock traced back to Lynyrd Skynyrd. Their journey has been making music that is not following a format dictated by outside forces but rather to be true to the music they love, whatever the genre.

Lead singer Cody Cannon sums up the approach Whiskey Myers takes to making music saying, “Everybody wants you to pick a genre, but we did this our whole career. We like it all, so we're gonna do it all.” Given the sold-out concert at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater, they are doing it right and making music that is resonating with an increasing number of fans.

Whiskey Myers at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

